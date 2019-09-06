Kylie Minogue worries about becoming a ''tribute act to herself''.

The 'Golden' singer admits she always feared how she would approach her career as it went on and she refuses to just keep singing her old hits.

Asked why it took her so long to get the credit she deserved, she said: ''Tall Poppy Syndrome. I have copped that always, forever ... I had to learn about that really early on. When I look back on some of those moments some of those interviews I had to do, were honestly hell. I am just really glad that I didn't give in. And I say give in, as opposed to give up because there's a big difference. Now I've reached a point where, I don't want to become a tribute act to myself. No way. No thank you. And maybe Glastonbury has allowed me to do what I love, which is wipe the slate clean.''

And the 51-year-old singer insists she has no ''master strategy'' for the next few years and is just seeing how things come in the next five or ten years.

Speaking to the October issue of British GQ, she added: ''I never really plan, there's no ﬁve-, ten-year master strategy, but I always think, 'I wonder what's round the corner?' Maybe I'll just take a peek. And to do that, to be in that position, you have to work. It's physical, it's emotional. That's what I would like people to understand. I don't want to be labelled a fighter. Maybe that's the wrong word. I'm just ... curious.''