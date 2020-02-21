Kylie Minogue is working on new music with one of Little Mix's songwriters.

The 51-year-old star has teamed up with Maegan Cottone - who is behind some of the girl group's top tunes, such as 'Move', 'Salute' and 'Only You' - to come up with some new songs.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Kylie, Maegan and producer Sky Adams all hit the studio this week to work on new music.

Late last year, Kylie admitted she will start work on her next album after the festive break, after going down the country route on her 2018 LP 'Golden'.

She said: ''A rest will definitely do me the world of good!

''After that I'll mostly be writing and prepping for the next album.

''It's been such an inspiring year and I think that both me and my audience are ready for some new music.

''Let's see where the journey takes us next!''

The 'I Should Be So Lucky' hitmaker is known for her huge dance anthems, such as 'Can't Get You Out of My Head', 'Spinning Around' and 'Sexercise', and the star would love to return to that same sound she's synonymous for by working with 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker Mark Ronson.

Speaking earlier in 2019, she said: ''I feel a bit of disco coming on next.

''There's actually a big disco section in this show and we all know about it by the end because it nearly takes us all out.

''It's full-on, full-tilt, so that's where I would go at this point.''

The 'Love At First Sight' singer also wants to work with Calvin Harris again.

The Scottish DJ produced the tracks 'In My Arms' and 'Heart Beat Rock' on her 2007 LP 'X', when he was just starting out, and she would love to team up with him now he's at the top of his game, whilst she also admitted she is still a huge fan of his breakout tune 'Acceptable in the 80s'.

She said: ''I've not worked with Calvin since he became Calvin Harris.

''I worked with him when he had to stop and have a drink because he was so nervous coming into the studio.

''He was still making records in his bedroom!

''But I would like to revisit that, his work is amazing.

''I did can then and I still love 'Acceptable in the 80s'.''