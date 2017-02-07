Kylie Minogue has succeeded in her bid to stop Kylie Jenner from trademarking their shared first name.

The 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' hitmaker lodged legal paperwork to stop the 19-year-old reality star's bit to obtain the rights to their moniker in February 2016, almost two years after the make-up guru had applied for the trademark, and it has now been revealed that Jenner has had her application rejected.

However, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is said to be launching an appeal with the United States' Patent and Trademark Office as she wants to use Kylie for her own fashion and beauty line.

When the 48-year-old singer - who recently split from fiance Joshua Sasse - first lodged her objection to the trademark claim, she branded Jenner a ''secondary star'' in her paperwork.

In the documents, the teenager was described as a ''supporting character'' in the family television show, 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', and criticised for her ''photographic exhibitionism'' on social media which have brought about criticism from disability rights groups and African-American communities.

They state: ''Ms. Jenner is a secondary reality television personality who appeared on the television

series 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' as a supporting character, to Ms. Jenner's half-sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian (i.e., the Kardashians).

''Ms. Jenner is active on social media where her photographic exhibitionism and controversial posts have drawn criticism from, e.g., the Disability Rights and African-American communities.''

The Australian pop star was described as an ''internationally renowned performing artist, humanitarian, and breast cancer activist'' in the documents of opposition.

The 'Wow' singer already owns the trademarks for the terms 'Kylie Minogue darling', 'Lucky - the Kylie Minogue musical' and 'Kylie Minogue', and has had the rights to the web domain Kylie.com since 1996 - a year before her namesake was born.