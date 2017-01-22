Kylie Minogue will take her fiancé's surname.

The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker plans to become Kylie Sasse when she gets married to her fiancé Joshua.

She said: ''Sasse is a great name. Kylie Sasse is a great name. It's a great stage name. Kylie Minogue has never exactly tripped off the tongue. I'll definitely be taking Sasse but there will be Minogue in there somewhere. Taking a different name makes a statement ...

''Nobody wants to be Mr Minogue. It takes a very strong man to put themselves in that position and I fully appreciate that. The world around you sees it differently and a lot of guys can't deal with that. When I look into Josh's eyes, he is all I see and that makes me very happy. There's a line in the movie 'Notting Hill' that I always think of, when Julia Roberts is talking to Hugh Grant, and she says, 'I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.' For me, it's that simple.''

And the 48-year-old singer insists there is ''no rush'' to tie the knot and gushed about her stunning engagement ring, which she says is ''exactly the right ring'' for her.

She told the Daily Mail's You magazine: ''[There's] no rush. I'm happy enjoying being engaged, it's a lovely time we have together. There's no pressure. My mum isn't buying a hat. Everyone is very happy for us as we are. My parents love him. Everybody in my family thinks he's wonderful ...

''Josh told me [the ring] was made in 1908. For me, it is perfect. I'm not the sort of girl who would wear a solitaire. He got exactly the right ring for me. I love it. I love wearing it and I love what it represents.''