Kylie Minogue was ''not in a good place'' following her painful split from fiance Joshua Sasse.

The 49-year-old pop star split from 'Galavant' actor Joshua, 30, last year amid allegations he was unfaithful and Kylie has insisted that she is happier than ever after going through heartbreak.

When Richard Wilkins from Australia's 'Today Extra' asked Kylie, ''So much has been said about your love life lately, I don't care about any of that. All I want to know is that you are happy? Is life good right now?,'' she insisted that she is.

She said: ''I try not to sound cheesy, but I am. I was not in a good place, I was in a place where I was kind of kidding myself.

''To be set free from that is so liberating. A little bit 'tail between my legs' at points.

''But I feel fortunate to be kind of racing, cantering, galloping towards 50 and feeling good about it.''

Kylie and Joshua, 30, got engaged just months after meeting but she recently admitted she got ''swept up in the moment'' and ''never thought'' she would get married anyway.

She said: ''Was I really going to get married? I had the ring on the finger, didn't I? But we hadn't actually planned a wedding. It was a beautiful moment and I loved it, but then, you know, as time goes on... What happened? It's complicated. To try to put it in a nutshell would not only be too difficult but unfair...

''Actually, I never thought I was the marrying kind.

''In my song 'A Lifetime to Repair' I say, 'I thought I'd settle down, a happy-ever-after princess...' I know for a lot of people that's where they want to end up but, for me, it never was.

''I guess I thought, 'That's what people do, maybe I'll give it a try.'

''But either it isn't for me or I was with the wrong person. I was swept up in the moment and I'm not afraid to admit that.''

The 'Wow' singer admitted it was a ''relief'' when her relationship with Joshua came to an end because they had been having problems for some time.

She said: ''Making the decision to end the relationship was the hardest part.

''After the break-up people were saying, 'I hope you're OK', and I thought, you know I am OK. I've coped with the help of laughter, friends, music and family.

''Once it was done it was a relief to both of us because it's hard. You hang on to what is good and it's hard to let go and you feel strangely embarrassed, thinking, 'Oh, are we supposed to try to make this work?' ''