Kylie Minogue wants things to ''settle down'' in 2017.

The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker - who got engaged to boyfriend Joshua Sasse after just five months of dating in February - has had a ''crazy'' year filled with ''great moments'', but she is hoping things are less eventful in the coming year.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I've had a lot of great moments in 2016, it's been a bit crazy.

''I hope that in 2017 things settle down.''

However, the 48-year-old beauty has a lot of things she wants to achieve in her professional life over the coming year.

She explained:'' I'd love to make a new pop album and go on tour.

''I'm also thinking - by popular demand - of bringing back my lingerie line.''

Kylie and Joshua spent Christmas with their friends in Europe, but the 'I Should Be So Lucky' hitmaker admits she still years for the sweltering celebrations of her childhood in Australia.

She said: ''I haven't had an Aussie Christmas in a long while.

''My favourite memories are of when I was nine years old and summers seemed to go on for eternity.

''We lived in the outer suburbs and had an above-ground swimming pool in the back yard.

''It was 40 degrees, but we'd still be cooking a roast turkey.''