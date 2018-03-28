Kylie Minogue is trying to make peace with the Kardashian family after she launched legal action against Kylie Jenner's attempt to trademark her name.

Last year the 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' hitmaker won her case after she lodged legal paperwork to stop the 20-year-old reality star's bid to obtain the rights to their moniker in February 2016, almost two years after the make-up guru had applied for the trademark.

And now, the 49-year-old singer has said she is trying to put the past behind them and form a friendship with Jenner's famous family.

She said: ''There was some legal back and forth and it was all dealt with really well and as nice as can be. I just don't know that they really thought about it.

''In America if you say Kylie, of course you're going to think of Kylie Jenner. Here it's a totally different story. So we came to an agreement and it's all fine.''

But despite letting go of the drama between them, the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker can't help but insist that she was responsible for making their shared moniker popular.

Speaking on The Dan Wootten Interview podcast, she said: ''I've probably only met a ­couple of people older than me called Kylie so it must have just been pretty new at the time.

''If I knew I was going to be famous, I would not have called myself Kylie ­Minogue. That's just a weird bunch of letters in a row - Kylie, Kelly, Julie, Kyle? No. ­Minoush, Minogle, Min-og-ewe?

''We take it for granted now that you can pronounce my name. But it wasn't like that when I was a kid.''

When Minogue first lodged her objection to the trademark claim, she branded Jenner a ''secondary star'' in her paperwork.

In the documents, the lip kit mogul was described as a ''supporting character'' in the family television show, 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', and criticised for her ''photographic exhibitionism'' on social media which have brought about criticism from disability rights groups and African-American communities.

They state: ''Ms. Jenner is a secondary reality television personality who appeared on the television series 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' as a supporting character, to Ms. Jenner's half-sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian (i.e., the Kardashians).

''Ms. Jenner is active on social media where her photographic exhibitionism and controversial posts have drawn criticism from, e.g., the Disability Rights and African-American communities.''