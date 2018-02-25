Kylie Minogue wants to duet with Lady GaGa.

The 49-year-old singer has previously collaborated with the likes of Nick Cave, Robbie Williams and Jason Donovan but thinks it would be ''incredible'' to work with a big female pop star like the 'Born This Way' hitmaker.

Asked by a fan who she'd most like to duet with while appearing on Graham Norton's BBC Radio 2 show, she said: ''Wow, there's plenty. I think all of the duets I've done over the years have just kind of come to me, so I'm just in this habit of not actively reaching out to people.

''But I don't do many duets with ladies, so I would love to sing with [Lady] Gaga or something like that, it would be incredible.''

When it comes to her collaborations, the 'Dancing' singer admitted they have largely come about ''casually''.

She explained: ''I think it can happen just really casually sometimes, just if you have mutual friends, or you've just got a project that feels like that person will be right for.''

And Kylie suggested her favourite duet was her 996 collaboration with Nick Cave on 'Where the Wild Roses Grow'.

She added: ''I think it will be hard to beat Nick Cave 'Where the Wild Roses Grow' and people still love 'Kids' with Robbie as well, and then '100 Degrees' with my sister Dannii, so there's a lot.''

Meanwhile, the 'Wow' hitmaker recently announced she'll be heading out on tour of the UK and Ireland in September.

Kylie will bring her 'Golden' tour to Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena on September 19, before stopping off at London's The O2 arena for two nights on September 26 and September 27, and wrapping up the extensive run at Belfast's The SSE Arena on October 8.

It follows the announcement that the Australian pop megastar will perform at London's 700-capacity Café De Paris on March 13, before hitting Manchester, Barcelona, Paris and Berlin.

Speaking about the forthcoming club concerts, Kylie said: ''I'm so excited to perform songs from my new album 'Golden' in these iconic European clubs.

''Each of these venues is very special and - just as I found making the new album in Nashville to be so energising - these shows will be new, intimate and fun.

''I just can't wait to bring these new songs to life and of course, throw in a few surprises for my fans.''