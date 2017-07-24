Kylie Minogue is moving towards a country music sound on her comeback album.

The 49-year-old star has been recording in Nashville with top country writers and producers, and Kylie is reportedly exploring a noticeably different sound on her new album.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Kylie is exploring all different types of options at the moment.

''She's always appreciated the country sound and potentially mixing the genre with her classic pop sound is an exciting prospect.''

The Australian star, who is best known for her catchy pop tunes, has recently been in the studio with Grammy-winning producer Nathan Chapman, who has previously worked with the likes of Taylor Swift and Shania Twain.

Last month, meanwhile, it was reported that Kylie would open up about her split from Joshua Sasse on her new album.

The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker called time on her romance with Joshua in February and it's been suggested that fans can expect to hear exactly what went wrong when the star releases her upcoming record.

A source previously said: ''Kylie's album will give fans fly-on-the-wall access to what happened between her and Josh.

''She has gone into serious detail on some of the songs and it has helped her make sense of everything.

''It was obviously a very tough time but throwing herself into music has been an amazing help.

''It looks like her album could be her most political yet too, with talk of tracks covering issues like LGBT rights.

''Kylie just wants to make an album that will start conversations.''