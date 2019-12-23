Kylie Minogue will start work on her next album after the festive break.

The Australian pop superstar went down the country route on her 2018 LP 'Golden' - which was released last April - and she has teased that she's planning to hit the studio after the Christmas holiday to start preparing some new tunes for her fans.

Speaking to Alan Carr on 'Kylie's Secret Night' on Channel 4, which is set to air on Christmas Day (25.12.19), she teased: ''Yes, a rest will definitely do me the world of good!

''After that I'll mostly be writing and prepping for the next album.

''It's been such an inspiring year and I think that both me and my audience are ready for some new music.

''Let's see where the journey takes us next!''

The 'I Should Be So Lucky' hitmaker is known for her huge dance anthems, such as 'Can't Get You Out of My Head', 'Spinning Around' and 'Sexercise', and the 51-year-old singer would love to return to that same sound she's synonymous for by working with 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker Mark Ronson.

Kylie said earlier this year: ''I feel a bit of disco coming on next.

''There's actually a big disco section in this show and we all know about it by the end because it nearly takes us all out.

''It's full-on, full-tilt, so that's where I would go at this point.''

The 'Love At First Sight' singer also wants to work with Calvin Harris again.

The Scottish DJ produced the tracks 'In My Arms' and 'Heart Beat Rock' on her 2007 LP 'X', when he was just starting out, and she would love to team up with him now he's at the top of his game, whilst she also admitted she is still a huge fan of his breakout tune 'Acceptable in the 80s'.

She said: ''I've not worked with Calvin since he became Calvin Harris.

''I worked with him when he had to stop and have a drink because he was so nervous coming into the studio.

''He was still making records in his bedroom!

''But I would like to revisit that, his work is amazing.

''I did can then and I still love 'Acceptable in the 80s'.''

Calvin has since worked with huge names, including Dua Lipa, Rihanna, Ellie Goulding and Frank Ocean, but the 'We Found Love' hitmaker recalled how he downed a shot of whiskey before getting into the studio with Kylie, and ended up being ''just as nervous'' because he was a little drunk.

He confessed in 2009: ''I needed a shot of Jack Daniel's to calm my nerves.

''That wasn't a very good idea.

''It was early in the morning and I ended up a bit drunk, but just as nervous.

''But Kylie was amazing. I didn't realise just how much she contributed musically.''