Kylie Minogue will reveal all about her broken engagement to Joshua Sasse on her new album.
The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker called time on her romance with Joshua Sasse in February and fans can expect to hear exactly what went wrong, when the star releases her upcoming record.
A source told The Sun: ''Kylie's album will give fans fly-on-the-wall access to what happened between her and Josh.
''She has gone into serious detail on some of the songs and it has helped her make sense of everything.
''It was obviously a very tough time but throwing herself into music has been an amazing help.
''It looks like her album could be her most political yet too, with talk of tracks covering issues like LGBT rights.
''Kylie just wants to make an album that will start conversations.''
Kylie, 49, previously insisted she felt ''richer for the experience'' of being with Joshua, 29, and it won't put her off future romances as she ''loves to be in love''.
She said: ''It wasn't meant to be and so I look forward to moving on, richer for the experience ... Well, I try to see the glass as half full ... If the glass is half full, then yes. I haven't had the white picket fence and happy ever after in my life, so far, but perhaps that's just not my destiny. I know love and I love to be in love.''
