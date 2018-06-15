Kylie Minogue is set to headline BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park.

The 'Dancing' hitmaker - who released her 14th studio album 'Golden' this year - will head up the main stage at the annual extravaganza at the London landmark on September 9.

She said: ''I'm absolutely thrilled to be headlining BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park this year.

''I can't wait to get on that famous stage and celebrate a golden year with the audience.''

Also on the bill are Carrie Underwood, All Saints, Rita Ora, Lenny Kravitz, The Band of Love and Manic Street Preachers.

The latter have promised to ''punk up'' the event with their frantic live show.

Vocalist-and-guitarist James Dean Bradfield said: ''We are coming to Hyde Park.

''We'll be playing on the Sunday.

''We're ready to punk it up, we've got our sun hats on, Nicky's [Wire, bassist] going to wear a skirt and I'm going to be playing my white Les Paul.''

Kylie will be the second female headliner at a BBC event at Hyde Park that weekend, as Gladys Knight will be topping the stellar bill at BBC Proms in the Park the day before.

Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, commented: 'Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park is one of the highlights in our musical calendar. Each year we aim to give the audience a very special show which reflects the diversity and range of the music we play on Radio 2.

''This year we go from one of country music's most popular artists, Carrie Underwood through to a unique set of disco hits performed by an award winning folk stars 'supergroup', The Band of Love.

''There'll be the legendary rock of Lenny Kravitz, cool pop from All Saints, contemporary hit maker Rita Ora and one of the UK's finest bands, Manic Street Preachers and I can't wait to welcome one of Radio 2 listeners best loved artists to Hyde Park - Kylie Minogue.''

Last year, the likes of Take That, Shania Twain and Blondie entertained the masses.

Tickets are on sale now from https://bbc.in/2MjBE1F