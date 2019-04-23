Kylie Minogue reportedly plans to debut a new song during her Sunday afternoon Legend's slot at Glastonbury.

The 50-year-old Australian pop princess has reportedly been working with songwriter and producer to the stars Eg White - who contributed to her last album 'Golden' - and the pair have reportedly registered a track titled 'A Rose Is A Rose', which could get its debut when the 'Dancing' hitmaker plays the festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset this summer.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Kylie's been writing and recording new music for a while and its likely fans will hear some of the material when she plays Glastonbury in June.

''She's just registered a song called 'A Rose Is A Rose' which she wrote with producer EG White.

''He worked with Kylie on her most recent album and has written songs for big-name artists including Adele and Celine Dion.''

Kylie was scheduled to hit the stage at the music extravaganza in 2004, but was forced to pull out a month before when she discovered that she had breast cancer.

However, more than a decade on, the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker will finally get her chance to perform at the five-day festival on the Pyramid stage on June 30.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I'm so thrilled to announce that I'll be playing the 'Legend slot' on Sunday 30th June at @glastofest 2019. It will be 14 years since I was originally meant to appear there and so much has happened up to now.

''I can't wait to see you all there to share the special show.''

Kylie - who released her 14th studio album 'Golden' last year - made no secret of the fact that she'd love to perform at Glastonbury, and previously admitted that it would be a very ''emotional'' show for her to do.

She said at the time: ''When I was supposed to do it I think I would have been the first solo female to headline in however many years it was, so I was really proud of that at that time. Obviously it didn't happen.

''So yes, it would be amazing and very emotional to be standing there and doing what I didn't get to do all those years ago, for sure.''

Kylie does have some experience when it comes to entertaining the Glastonbury crowd though, as she appeared on stage with the Scissor Sisters back in 2010.

The 'Love At First Sight' singer follows in the footsteps of the likes of the Bee Gees star Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton, Neil Diamond and Lionel Richie in performing the Legend slot.