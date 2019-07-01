Kylie Minogue thinks Lady GaGa should play the Legend's slot at Glastonbury.

The 'I Should Be So Lucky' hitmaker finally got to play The Pyramid stage at the Worthy Farm extravaganza this weekend, over 10 years after a cancer diagnosis stopped her from performing, and now she has tipped more female stars, including the 'Shallow' hitmaker, to play the prestigious spot reserved for icons at the festival.

Kylie - who followed in the footsteps of the likes of Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, Dame Shirley Bassey and Elo's Jeff Lynne - told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''I think Lady Gaga is a natural and gives everything to everything she does, I'm sure she would be great.''

And gushing over her idols, Madonna, Whitney Houston and Cyndi Lauper, she added: ''l don't know Madonna like that but she will always be one of my inspirations.

''I was 14 dancing around to her and Whitney Houston and Cyndi Lauper and a lot of the romantic bands from the UK in my suburban teenage bedroom.''

The 51-year-old star's early work was largely penned by Stock Aitken Waterman, the songwriting and production company of Mick Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman, who together launched the 'Slow' singer's pop career in the late 1980s.

Kylie admitted that whilst her acting past, including her most famous role in Aussie soap 'Neighbours' as mechanic Charlene Robinson - whom she played from 1986 to 1988 - has turned out to have a positive impact on her music career, it used to ''wind [her] up'' when people didn't take her seriously because so many global stars before her, including country legend Dolly, have achieved both success on screen and behind the microphone.

She explained: ''I'm enjoying music more than ever.

''I totally am.

''I think starting as a young actor and getting into music I felt like I never heard the end of it for a while.

''It's, 'You're not a singer you're an actress.'

''It's true I didn't have the experience and hadn't earned my stripes back then.''

She added: ''It did wind me up that if you look at some of the best performers of all time they did all sorts of things.

''A lot of great female performers particularly, you've got Bette Midler, Cher, Dolly Parton - God bless Dolly she learned everybody's lines whens he did '9 to 5' - that's how much she knew about acting, she thought she had to know everything.''