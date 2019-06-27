Kylie Minogue never thought she'd get to perform at Glastonbury.

The 'Spinning Around' singer will take to the stage at Worthy Farm for Sunday (30.06.19) afternoon's Legends slot, 14 years after she pulled out of her headline slot as she was having treatment for breast cancer and she admitted that she'd resigned herself to the fact she'd lost her chance to sing at the iconic event until the offer came this year.

She said: ''I would have been one of the only female solo artists in the festival's history to headline.

''I really thought I missed my ­opportunity and, as the years went by, I said to myself, 'Well this just isn't going to happen'.''

And when she takes to the stage in a few days time, the 51-year-old pop star is expecting it to be emotional.

She said: ''I will remember what happened those years ago and my ­overriding feeling will just be of gratitude and, how fragile life can be.

''Will there be tears? Absolutely. Let's just say I will be wearing ­waterproof mascara...

''Yes, it's going to be emotional, but I try to remind myself... it's a ­celebration. I'm not trying to do anything new. Me, the crowd and 31 or 32 years of history together.''

Kylie can still vividly remember watching the 2005 festival on TV back at home in Australia with her parents.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''My memory's so strong of so much around that time and while my focus had moved on from Glastonbury, I was watching and going, 'I'm meant to be there'.

''It would have been pretty mega at the time to headline - the next woman to do it was Beyonce.''

The 'I Should Be So Lucky' hitmaker thinks she's more ''ready'' now than ever before for Glastonbury.

She said: ''Perhaps I wasn't ready anyway [in 2005]. I feel I've grown so much and have a lot more to offer.''