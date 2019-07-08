Kylie Minogue has thanked Kylie Jenner for introducing her to American audiences.

The Australian pop star successfully blocked the beauty mogul from trademarking their shared first name but the 'Love At First Sight' hitmaker has seen the positive side of their legal row as now people in the US know her name.

She said: ''Actually, when I was young there was no one called Kylie, so to explain I would have to spell it out, especially in America.

''Thanks to Kylie Jenner, they do know the name Kylie. So, winning.''

The 51-year-old singer never expected the trademark dispute to cause such a sensation.

She added to Paper magazine: ''It's hilarious that it caused such a kerfuffle.

''I think she has done amazingly well, but I think it's just important that people know that there is room for more than one Kylie.''

Kylie previously admitted she was upset when her legal team branded the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star a ''secondary reality television personality''.

She said: ''I was so upset when I heard that. I said, 'Who said what?' What I heard back was, 'That's lawyer speak.'''

Despite the controversy, the 'Golden' singer insisted she never wanted to create any tension and she's pleased that the issue was ultimately resolved without too many further qualms.

She added: ''I just thought, 'Oh here we go, this is a bother'. I didn't want there to be any (trouble) about it, so everything was taken care of ... very nicely, I have to say.''

Jenner's application was rejected in February 2017 last year and the former 'Neighbours' actress previously insisted there's no personal animosity from herself towards the reality star.

She said: ''I've never met Kylie Jenner. I've never met any member of the family - actually, I've met Kendall Jenner just in passing at a fashion event - but I honestly don't know them.

''It's awkward, because fans get so loyal and vocal, and we love that! But it was nothing personal at all, I'm at pains to say.''