Kylie Minogue has confirmed she has split from her fiancé Joshua Sasse and has thanked her fans for all their ''love and support'' in the wake of the break-up.

The 48-year-old Australian pop star has taken to her Instagram account to reveal that she and the 29-year-old British actor have gone their ''separate ways'' but ''wish only the best for each other'' moving forward.

Alongside a photo of a sun-kissed sky, Kylie wrote: ''Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises (sic)''

Kylie and Joshua got engaged in February 2016 and had been planning their nuptials in the latter half of the year, although they vowed to only tie the knot once same-sex marriage was legalised in her native Australia.

At the height of their romance, Kylie had described herself as being on ''cloud nine'' because of Joshua.

Over the years, the 'I Should Be So Lucky' hitmaker has been unlucky in love.

Her previous boyfriends include her former 'Neighbours' co-star Jason Donovan, late Inxs rocker Michael Hutchence, French actor Olivier Martinez and Spanish model Andrés Velencoso.