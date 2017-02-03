Pop superstar Kylie Minogue has confirmed she has split from her fiancé, British actor Joshua Sasse.
Kylie Minogue has confirmed she has split from her fiancé Joshua Sasse and has thanked her fans for all their ''love and support'' in the wake of the break-up.
The 48-year-old Australian pop star has taken to her Instagram account to reveal that she and the 29-year-old British actor have gone their ''separate ways'' but ''wish only the best for each other'' moving forward.
Alongside a photo of a sun-kissed sky, Kylie wrote: ''Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises (sic)''
Kylie and Joshua got engaged in February 2016 and had been planning their nuptials in the latter half of the year, although they vowed to only tie the knot once same-sex marriage was legalised in her native Australia.
At the height of their romance, Kylie had described herself as being on ''cloud nine'' because of Joshua.
Over the years, the 'I Should Be So Lucky' hitmaker has been unlucky in love.
Her previous boyfriends include her former 'Neighbours' co-star Jason Donovan, late Inxs rocker Michael Hutchence, French actor Olivier Martinez and Spanish model Andrés Velencoso.
The actress has been announced to star in 'Godzilla: King of Monsters'.
The actress truly showed her range while listening to co-star David K Harbour’s rousing speech.
The 'Moonlight' star won Best Supporting Actor.
The actress plays a zombie in the new Netflix series.
The model says her son Flynn gets along really well with his dad’s girlfriend Katy Perry.
This was a project he just couldn't say no to.
Set up as an old-style disaster movie with only a fraction of the plot, this...
California is well-known for playing host to regular earthquakes, being located right on top of...
Far from the standard biographical documentary, this is a strikingly artistic exploration of the life...
In true Nick Cave style, the lines between real-life and fiction are blurred in a...
Indescribably insane, this outrageously inventive French drama is so bracingly strange that we can't help...
When a red curtain opens and an orchestra conductor emerges to "direct" the unmistakable 20th...