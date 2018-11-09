Kylie Minogue has admitted she was ''surprised'' when she found love again with boyfriend Paul Solomons.
Kylie Minogue was ''surprised'' to find love again.
The 50-year-old star has admitted she didn't think she would ever embark on a new relationship, following her heartbreaking split from her ex-fiance Joshua Sasse last year, but things are ''going great'' with new beau Paul Solomons.
Appearing on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', the 'Love At First Sight' hitmaker spilled: ''It's going great, it's fabulous. Just when you think that 'will it ever happen?'... it came and surprised me.''
The couple made their red carpet debut at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September.
The pair walked hand-in-hand as Kylie told reporters: ''I've found my man. Of the year. And some.''
The relationship has been going from strength-to-strength, as the couple, who became Instagram official in July, moved in together in August.
The Australian pop star - who was first rumoured to be romancing the hunk back in April - is letting her man share her West London pad.
A source said: ''It's a big step but they're going from strength to strength. Kylie has finally found happiness.''
Taking to her Instagram account in July, the 'Especially For You' hitmaker uploaded a photograph of her and Paul sharing a smooch in New York City.
She captioned the post: ''I love New York!''
The 'Golden' singer even changed her mind on marriage after admitting earlier this year that she'd never walk down the aisle following her difficult break up.
She said: ''I'm so happy to be back on terra firma in that sense.
''So yeah, life's, I won't say a little bit, I'll say a lot, better. Life's great. Take that as you wish. Like, I might [get married one day], I might not. I did say, 'Maybe it's not for me.' But the other half is maybe. I don't know.
''It wasn't in that last scenario [with Joshua]. But who knows? I don't know.
''The thing I've said for years and years, even when I was probably doing press at 21 years old, is that I think I'll have a family -- I don't know if I'll ever get married, though. It's weird. I've done neither.''
'The Jonathan Ross Show' airs Saturday (10.11.18) at 9.15pm on ITV.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Set up as an old-style disaster movie with only a fraction of the plot, this...
California is well-known for playing host to regular earthquakes, being located right on top of...
Far from the standard biographical documentary, this is a strikingly artistic exploration of the life...
In true Nick Cave style, the lines between real-life and fiction are blurred in a...
Indescribably insane, this outrageously inventive French drama is so bracingly strange that we can't help...
When a red curtain opens and an orchestra conductor emerges to "direct" the unmistakable 20th...