Kylie Minogue was ''surprised'' to find love again.

The 50-year-old star has admitted she didn't think she would ever embark on a new relationship, following her heartbreaking split from her ex-fiance Joshua Sasse last year, but things are ''going great'' with new beau Paul Solomons.

Appearing on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', the 'Love At First Sight' hitmaker spilled: ''It's going great, it's fabulous. Just when you think that 'will it ever happen?'... it came and surprised me.''

The couple made their red carpet debut at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September.

The pair walked hand-in-hand as Kylie told reporters: ''I've found my man. Of the year. And some.''

The relationship has been going from strength-to-strength, as the couple, who became Instagram official in July, moved in together in August.

The Australian pop star - who was first rumoured to be romancing the hunk back in April - is letting her man share her West London pad.

A source said: ''It's a big step but they're going from strength to strength. Kylie has finally found happiness.''

Taking to her Instagram account in July, the 'Especially For You' hitmaker uploaded a photograph of her and Paul sharing a smooch in New York City.

She captioned the post: ''I love New York!''

The 'Golden' singer even changed her mind on marriage after admitting earlier this year that she'd never walk down the aisle following her difficult break up.

She said: ''I'm so happy to be back on terra firma in that sense.

''So yeah, life's, I won't say a little bit, I'll say a lot, better. Life's great. Take that as you wish. Like, I might [get married one day], I might not. I did say, 'Maybe it's not for me.' But the other half is maybe. I don't know.

''It wasn't in that last scenario [with Joshua]. But who knows? I don't know.

''The thing I've said for years and years, even when I was probably doing press at 21 years old, is that I think I'll have a family -- I don't know if I'll ever get married, though. It's weird. I've done neither.''

'The Jonathan Ross Show' airs Saturday (10.11.18) at 9.15pm on ITV.