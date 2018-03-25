Kylie Minogue insists making music still feels ''fresh'' to her.

The 49-year-old singer released her first album, 'Kylie' almost 30 years ago but she still loves the ''challenge and stimulation'' of getting in the recording studio and working on a new LP.

She said: ''It's a long time. And strangely I feel, as far as the recording goes and the challenge and the stimulation of making an album, that still feels fresh to me.

''I feel like there's so much to learn and to do.''

Kylie made her new album, 'Golden', in Nashville, Tennessee, and loved the experience s much, she can't wait to return to the city.

She said: ''I loved it. I had two weeks there and I loved every second of it.

''I can't wait to go back. It was really very modern, cosmopolitan, but the sense of it being a musical city is really unavoidable.''

The Australian pop star particularly enjoyed the fact she could wander around the city unrecognised.

She said: ''It was really nice. I felt really free.''

The 'Stop Me From Falling' hitmaker has named the record after the phase she feels she's at in her life.

She explained to Britain's OK! magazine: ''I just had a phrase in my mind, which was, I'm not young and I'm not old. And then I thought, well, just be golden.

''I'm asked a lot about being my age in the industry and I get sick of being asked about it.

''But I understand the interest and the need for the question.

''You can't be younger than you are and you can't make yourself older.

''So just be yourself and shine as best as you can at that point in your life.''