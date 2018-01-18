Kylie Minogue found writing her new album in Nashville like ''therapy''.

The 49-year-old singer wrote her long-awaited new album, 'Golden', in the home city of country music, and has admitted it was the perfect environment in which to pen new material.

She shared: ''I hadn't been there. I said to a few people, 'I'm going to Nashville. Have you been there?' They spoke with such excitement and love for the city, literally.

''They were giving me advice on which bar to go to and where to eat and blah blah blah ...''

The 'Dancing' hitmaker ended her relationship with British actor Joshua Sasse at the turn of 2017, and the Australian star admitted the songwriting process proved to be cathartic for her.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2, she explained: ''Songwriting can be a bit like therapy; you have to feel comfortable to talk about personal things.''

The Australian beauty penned her new record in the midst of her relationship heartache.

But said she was determined to be as honest as possible with her lyrics.

The former 'Neighbours' star - who launched her debut studio album in 1988 - said: ''I was a little bit fragile when I started work on this album. I processed that.

''I just thought it was a really good time to be honest and work through everything and give a snapshot of where I am in my life. It was very rewarding.''

Previously, Kylie admitted that her new album served as ''a great escape'' from her despair.

She said: ''Making this album was a kind of saviour.

''The end of 2016 was not a good time for me. So when I started working on the album in 2017 it was, in many ways, a great escape.''