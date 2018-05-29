Kylie Minogue appeared to confirm her relationship with Paul Solomons as she celebrated turning 50 in style.

The 'Dancing' hitmaker took to her Instagram account to share a black and white image of herself indulging in a sneaky smooch with the GQ magazine creative director, and he posted the same picture on his social media site.

The pair both wrote in their captions: ''Birthday girl (sic)''

Kylie also shared a risqué naked snap of herself with only a diamond-encrusted guitar protecting her modesty, and admitted she was ''thankful'' for her life so far.

She wrote: ''And so a new decade begins. How thankful I am for the opportunities life has afforded me. 50..... Let's go! (sic)''

Paul was among the guests at Kylie's star-studded birthday bash at London's Chiltern Firehouse hotel and restaurant.

Her ex and former 'Neighbours' co-star Jason Donovan was also in attendance at the party, along with singers Rick Astley, Mel C and James Blunt; TV presenter Alan Carr, comedian David Walliams, actor Rhys Ifans, and Pretenders founding member Chrissie Hynde.

Kylie also had a Ramsay Street reunion with former 'Neighbours' actor Guy Pearce at the bash.

Earlier this month, the pop princess - who split from 30-year-old actor fiancé Joshua Sasse last year - admitted she was ''deluded'' into thinking her romance with the 'Galavant' actor was worth saving.

She said: ''I think we all know that things were not going great in my relationship, but, you know, when you're kind of deluded and you're thinking maybe, maybe ... maybe this needs saving.

''Turns out, it didn't.''

Kylie has also admitted marriage was never a ''goal'' of hers.

She said: ''My love life is often painted as being a failure and I don't think of it that way.

''Yeah, there's not that postcard moment but, is that for everyone? Is that for me?''

Discussing marriage, Kylie added: ''It was never that goal that I felt like I had to reach.''