Kylie Minogue felt the ''weight'' of her heartbreak leave her when she started penning new music.

The 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' hitmaker split from fiancé Joshua Sasse at the end of 2016 and has revealed ''getting the words out of her system'' helped her cope.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: ''When I first went into the studio [this time], I was a bit broken. I wasn't so heartbroken - I was just a bit broken. And there's a difference there. I just needed to get a few songs out, get the words out of my system. I suppose it's like, in any situation, if you hold onto something, as soon as you say it out loud to a friend or a therapist or a stranger, it just takes the weight off once you verbalise it.''

Meanwhile, Kylie previously likened songwriting to ''therapy''.

She shared: ''I hadn't been there. I said to a few people, 'I'm going to Nashville. Have you been there?' They spoke with such excitement and love for the city, literally. They were giving me advice on which bar to go to and where to eat and blah blah blah ... Songwriting can be a bit like therapy; you have to feel comfortable to talk about personal things.''

And the 49-year-old singer had admitted that her new album served as ''a great escape'' from her despair.

She explained: ''Making this album was a kind of saviour. The end of 2016 was not a good time for me. So when I started working on the album in 2017 it was, in many ways, a great escape.''