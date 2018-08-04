Kylie Minogue has reportedly moved in with boyfriend Paul Solomons.

The 50-year-old singer was first rumoured to be romancing the hunk back in April, and last month she finally confirmed they were an item on Instagram.

Now, according to an insider, the 'Golden' hitmaker is letting her beau share her West London pad as they take their relationship to the next level.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''It's a big step but they're going from strength to strength. Kylie has finally found happiness.''

Taking to her Instagram account in July, the 'Especially For You' hitmaker uploaded a photograph of her and Paul sharing a smooch in New York City.

She captioned the post: ''I love New York!''

Kylie has even changed her mind on marriage after admitting earlier this year that she'd never walk down the aisle following her heartbreaking split from her ex-fiance Joshua Sasse last year.

She said: ''I'm so happy to be back on terra firma in that sense.

''So yeah, life's, I won't say a little bit, I'll say a lot, better. Life's great. Take that as you wish. Like, I might [get married one day], I might not. I did say, 'Maybe it's not for me.' But the other half is maybe. I don't know.

''It wasn't in that last scenario [with Joshua]. But who knows? I don't know.

''The thing I've said for years and years, even when I was probably doing press at 21 years old, is that I think I'll have a family -- I don't know if I'll ever get married, though. It's weird. I've done neither.''

But if she does tie the knot, Kylie's likely to opt for a low key affair.

Speaking about the recent wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, she said: ''I love a wedding, of course. I thought it was stunning. I mean, I had bunting up, I had the works. I really got into it, I loved it and thought it was beautiful. Everything was considered really well, with a great outcome. Also, I love a far more low-fi wedding. It's a lovely thing. If it's the right thing, it's a lovely thing.''