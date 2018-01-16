Kylie Minogue will make her comeback on Friday (19.01.18) with new song 'Dancing'.

The Australian pop beauty has unveiled the lead single from her first album in over two years, 'Golden', which is slated for release in spring.

The 49-year-old star has completely switched up her sound for the new track, which she found ''challenging'', but she hopes her fans will be happy to see she has still ''stayed true'' to her signature style.

Alongside a clip talking about the track posted on her Instagram Kylie wrote: ''Lovers, the countdown begins ... 'Dancing', the first single from my new album 'Golden' is released this Friday. When I go out, I wanna go out dancing!'' (sic)''

In the video, she says: ''I promised my fans that I would be putting my heart and soul into this record.

''I've stayed true to my word, I was able to do that.

''It's been challenging and fun and rewarding and it has ended up with a different direction for sure, but essentially I would still say it's still very much a Kylie record.''

Kylie split with her fiancé Joshua Sasse in February last year, and said previously that getting herself into the recording studio to start work on her 14th studio album was the ''perfect'' way to help her deal with her heartbreak.

She said: ''It was cathartic. It was good. In the studio it's a slightly weird concept to be spending seven, eight, nine hours in a room with people sometimes you don't know. If you're working with good people it's the perfect place to deal with stuff.''

And the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker revealed there will be ''a little bit of heartbreak'' featured on the record, but insisted most of the album is ''super positive and inspiring'' as she's ''feeling great'' now.

She added: ''There's a little bit of heartbreak, I would say. Mostly I try to reflect where I am. Definitely, in the last year, there's been some of that but we bounce back. Most of it is super positive and inspiring, as a note to self as much as anything else. I'm feeling great right now.''