Kylie Minogue is still ''good friends'' with someone from the medical team from when she battled breast cancer 14 years ago.

The Australian pop superstar was diagnosed with the disease in 2005 and was subsequently forced to miss out on her debut headline performance at the iconic Glastonbury festival.

During her Icon Award speech at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday night (03.09.19), the 'Golden' hitmaker thanked the people who have shown their ''love and support'' to her over the years through the good and the band times.

After being introduced to the stage by music legend Sir Tom Jones, who mentioned her cancer battle, Kylie said on stage at the Tate Modern: ''Just the mention of ill health - I hadn't thought about that - but I have someone from my medical team from all those years ago, and we've become such good friends, just got my heart racing about being here and what it means to have people you can depend on.''

The 51-year-old singer - who attended the star-studded bash with her GQ Creative Director boyfriend Paul Solomons - also paid tribute to the ''many icons and legends'' at the ceremony and revealed she shared a ''cuddle'' with rocker Iggy Pop, and also admitted you have to be ''relentless'' to be an ''icon''.

She said: ''There are so many icons and legends in the room tonight - Iggy, it was a pleasure to meet you and give you a cuddle - and we know what that takes.

''It takes hard work, it takes determination, you have to be relentless, you have to work through the tears and the pain and all that kind of stuff.''

The 'On A Night Like This' hitmaker finally got to perform at Glastonbury during the Sunday afternoon legend's slot this June, and she went on to dedicate her award to the people who have stood by her and been there for her even when she was ''missing Glastonbury''.

She added: ''But you can't do any of that without the people who love you and support you and the people you can celebrate something like Glastonbury with are also there when you're missing Glastonbury.

''So I would like to thank all the people in my life who helped me to take home a beautiful award like this.''