Kylie Minogue says her life isn't ''all roses''.

The 50-year-old superstar has admitted her life consists of ''a lot of work, graft and insecurity'', but insists that despite having times when she wants to give up, she always picks herself back up because she knows the ''knocks'' help make life ''sweet in the end''.

When asked what goes in to being Kylie Minogue, the 'Love at First Sight' hitmaker said: ''[It] takes a lot of work, graft and insecurity - not always what the wrapped-up end product looks like. There have been times when I've thought, 'I just can't.' But you've got to take the knocks because they're always coming. It ain't all roses. But maybe otherwise it wouldn't be as sweet in the end.''

Kylie has been in showbiz for four decades, and jokes that although people often tell her to ''slow down'', she's not ready to throw in the towel just yet.

She added: ''I don't know how much time I've got before my showbiz hips and knees start to protest. They'll be like, 'You've been treading those boards for a long time, we think you should slow down a bit.'

''I keep threatening my team that I'm going to retire.''

Next month, the 'Spinning Around' singer will take to the stage during the ''Legends'' slot at Glastonbury festival, and has said she's ''bound to cry'' at the event.

Kylie was supposed to perform at the music extravaganza in 2005, but was forced to pull out a month before when she discovered that she had breast cancer, and so has said this year's performance will be more poignant than ever.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Style magazine, she said: ''I'm bound to cry. It's going to happen. When I was meant to be there, I watched it from Australia. I was dealing with much bigger things back then, but when I'm there it will take me back to when I wasn't there. But I'll work through that.''