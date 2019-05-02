Kylie Minogue is considering wearing her famous gold hotpants for her Glastonbury legends set.

The 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' hitmaker is excited about performing at the iconic music festival next month and is encouraging her fans to wear the statement piece of clothing.

Asked if she plans to wear her famous hotpants, she said: ''I hadn't thought about that. Gosh, I don't know. You've really planted a seed that I had not considered. I don't think they would have the same impact as they did in 2000 ... Well let's try and get lots of people wearing them. That would be amazing. And the sun's meant to come out, so they'll be gleaming.''

And Kylie has confessed she thinks about her setlist all the time.

She added: ''In a part of my brain it's all I think about. It's such a big deal for me, that will be very emotional. I can't really put it into words yet what I think it's going to be like, aside from the fact that I hope it's just a massive singalong and we can all travel together down memory lane. I guess the difficulty is choosing which songs to put in when I've got 75 minutes. I might have to do a little megamix at some point.''

Kylie also feels her Glastonbury performance will ''mark a point in time'' for her and she is looking forward to getting back in the studio afterwards.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''I feel like it will really mark a point in time, and then I imagine I would look forward to having a clean slate and, as and when I get back in the studio, just getting back to business. I would look forward to doing a pop-disco album. That's where I think I would head.''