Kylie Minogue found recording her new album ''cathartic''.

The 49-year-old singer split with her fiancé Joshua Sasse in February this year, and has said that getting herself into the recording studio to start work on her currently untitled 14th studio album was the ''perfect'' way to help her deal with her heartbreak.

She said: ''It was cathartic. It was good. In the studio it's a slightly weird concept to be spending seven, eight, nine hours in a room with people sometimes you don't know. If you're working with good people it's the perfect place to deal with stuff.''

And the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker has revealed there will be ''a little bit of heartbreak'' featured on the record, but insists most of the album is ''super positive and inspiring'' as she's ''feeling great'' now.

She added to The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''There's a little bit of heartbreak, I would say. Mostly I try to reflect where I am. Definitely, in the last year, there's been some of that but we bounce back. Most of it is super positive and inspiring, as a note to self as much as anything else. I'm feeling great right now.''

Meanwhile, a source previously revealed the 'I Should Be So Lucky' singer would be giving fans ''fly-on-the-wall access'' to the breakdown of her romance through her new album.

They said: ''Kylie's album will give fans fly-on-the-wall access to what happened between her and Josh.

''She has gone into serious detail on some of the songs and it has helped her make sense of everything.

''It was obviously a very tough time but throwing herself into music has been an amazing help.

''It looks like her album could be her most political yet too, with talk of tracks covering issues like LGBT rights.

''Kylie just wants to make an album that will start conversations.''