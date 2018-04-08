Kylie Minogue felt ''a lot of guilt for her family'' when she was diagnosed with cancer.

The 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' hitmaker - who was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2005 and underwent a partial mastectomy - admits it was difficult to see her family feel so ''helpless'' after finding out about her condition.

She shared: ''I felt a lot of guilt for my family when I had cancer. I was in that moment, trying to get through, and they felt helpless. They weren't, because their strength was important to me. It was tough to see them hurting so much and putting on a brave face. I don't know how much they cried because they just couldn't show that hurt to me then. Now I'm going to say clichéd things: you take a look at the bigger picture, what's important to you, who is important to you, what you want to do differently - although I didn't want to do anything differently. I just wanted to get better and get on with it. But I did realise that I love what I do and sometimes the good things come from beautiful moments of connection. I've got pretty good fans. They're really kind.''

And the 49-year-old singer will now have to go through the menopause twice.

She told the Mail on Sunday's You magazine: ''I have to go through the menopause twice. I've done it once already. The first was medically induced when they suppressed my oestrogen for my cancer treatment. So at least I know what it will be like. You are flummoxed, you are hot and you forget what you're saying. So I'll be back in the fridge! I remember a friend of mine a bit older than me used to open the fridge and stand in front of it. I'm ahead of the game with that experience.''