Australian pop star Kylie Minogue has confessed she was upset when her lawyers called Kylie Jenner a ''secondary reality television personality''.
The high-profile duo become embroiled in a legal dispute when Jenner put in a formal claim to trademark herself as just ''Kylie'', but Minogue regrets the way her lawyers described the make-up mogul.
She said: ''I was so upset when I heard that. I said, 'Who said what?' What I heard back was, 'That's lawyer speak.'''
Despite the controversy, Minogue insisted she never wanted to create any tension and she's pleased that the issue was ultimately resolved without too many further qualms.
She told Australia's 'The Project': ''I just thought, 'Oh here we go, this is a bother'. I didn't want there to be any (trouble) about it, so everything was taken care of ... very nicely, I have to say.''
Jenner's application was rejected in February last year and Minogue previously insisted there's no personal animosity from herself towards the reality star.
The Australian pop singer said: ''I've never met Kylie Jenner. I've never met any member of the family - actually, I've met Kendall Jenner just in passing at a fashion event - but I honestly don't know them.
''It's awkward, because fans get so loyal and vocal, and we love that! But it was nothing personal at all, I'm at pains to say.''
Meanwhile, Minogue recently insisted that her romance with Paul Solomons ''doesn't compare'' to her previous relationships.
The 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' hitmaker said that her romance with the GQ magazine boss is perfect and ''lovely''.
Kylie said: ''It doesn't compare. It's lovely.
''He's not on the road with me because he's got a job and commitments, as much as I would love him to be. I am so appreciative of what I have in my life right now.''
