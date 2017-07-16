Kylie Minogue has sparked speculation she has reunited with former boyfriend Olivier Martinez after they enjoyed a romantic dinner together.
The 'Spinning Around' singer - who previously dated the French actor for five years until 2007 - enjoyed dinner with the 51-year-old star at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont on Thursday (13.07.17), and the pair were spotted kissing at the Hollywood hotspot.
A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''They seemed to be very much a couple.
''Olivier arrived first, motorcycle helmet in hand, and walked around the restaurant before taking a corner table. Then Kylie arrived in a sexy knee-length denim dress.
''They both looked delighted to see each other and hugged and kissed before sitting down. During the dinner they appeared to be very touchy-feely and kissed a few times.
''Kylie was beaming from ear to ear and seemed engrossed in what Olivier was saying.
''Afterwards, they left arm in arm and appeared to be heading in the direction of the Chateau's hotel where Kylie had a room booked.''
Kylie, 49, has been single since ending her relationship with fiance Joshua Sasse five months ago, while Olivier split from wife Halle Berry - the mother of his three-year-old son Maceo - two years ago.
The 'Wow' hitmaker previously admitted she wasn't sure if she'd ever get her own ''happy ever after''.
Speaking shortly after she split from Joshua, she said: ''It wasn't meant to be and so I look forward to moving on, richer for the experience ... Well, I try to see the glass as half full ... If the glass is half full, then yes. I haven't had the white picket fence and happy ever after in my life, so far, but perhaps that's just not my destiny. I know love and I love to be in love.''
