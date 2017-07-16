Kylie Minogue has reportedly rekindled her romance with Olivier Martinez.

The 'Spinning Around' singer - who previously dated the French actor for five years until 2007 - enjoyed dinner with the 51-year-old star at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont on Thursday (13.07.17), and the pair were spotted kissing at the Hollywood hotspot.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''They seemed to be very much a ­couple.

''Olivier arrived first, motorcycle helmet in hand, and walked around the restaurant before taking a corner table. Then Kylie arrived in a sexy knee-length denim dress.

''They both looked delighted to see each other and hugged and kissed before sitting down. During the dinner they appeared to be very touchy-feely and kissed a few times.

''Kylie was beaming from ear to ear and seemed engrossed in what Olivier was saying.

''Afterwards, they left arm in arm and appeared to be ­heading in the direction of the Chateau's hotel where Kylie had a room booked.''

Kylie, 49, has been single since ending her relationship with fiance Joshua Sasse five months ago, while Olivier split from wife Halle Berry - the mother of his three-year-old son Maceo - two years ago.

The 'Wow' hitmaker previously admitted she wasn't sure if she'd ever get her own ''happy ever after''.

Speaking shortly after she split from Joshua, she said: ''It wasn't meant to be and so I look forward to moving on, richer for the experience ... Well, I try to see the glass as half full ... If the glass is half full, then yes. I haven't had the white picket fence and happy ever after in my life, so far, but perhaps that's just not my destiny. I know love and I love to be in love.''