Kylie Minogue says being at the BRIT Awards 2018 reminded her of how nervous she was before her iconic performance at the 2002 ceremony.

The pop superstar enjoyed a stellar evening at the event 16 years ago when she left the ceremony with two prizes, being named Best International Female Artist, whilst her LP 'Fever' was named Best International Album.

Kylie also gave the performance of the night when she sang her global hit 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' and gyrated around the stage in a butt-flashing dress teamed with metallic thigh-high boots.

The Australian singer was at the event this year to present the award for Best British Female but she couldn't help but get goosebumps when thinking back to her special year.

Speaking on the red carpet at The O2 in London before the show on Wednesday night (21.02.18), she said: ''It's pretty nerve wracking, I would have been beside myself when I performed, but you've just got to get up there and do it. The audience is always great and the industry just wants to celebrate the past year, there's a lot of camaraderie.''

And Kylie, 49, was very excited to see Dua Lipa perform on the night because she is a huge admirer of her music.

She said: ''I love Dua Lipa, I'm such a fan, she's done so well. I'm giving out Best British Female and she may very well win it.''