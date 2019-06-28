Kylie Minogue is planning on partying hard after her set at the Glastonbury Festival.

The 51-year-old pop superstar will take to the stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, for the legends slot on Sunday afternoon (30.06.19) - 14 years after she had to pull out of her headline slot to have treatment for breast cancer - and although she's going to try and ''contain herself'' before her performance, she predicts that she'll ''let loose'' after the show.

Speaking on the 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2, she said: ''I mean this is a weekend that's... I'm just going to have to try and contain myself, that's for sure. I could just combust. It'll be like a little glitter explosion - that'll be me, somewhere.''

Host Zoe commented: ''That's the thing with playing Sunday afternoon is that you just can't really be let loose on the festival before.''

Kylie then replied: ''I may let loose afterwards - trust me!''

The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker went on to explain that despite feeling ''emotional'' about appearing at the world famous event she's expecting the festival to be a ''big love fest''.

Kylie - who has just released her new greatest hits compilation 'Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection' - said: ''Its excitement, nerves, obviously it's emotional because of my history and I was, as you've mentioned, supposed to play here in 2005. Drama ensued, to put it mildly. So the road to Glastonbury has been long and winding, with some unexpected bumps. Speed bumps! But I am just, as you said - it's a big singalong, that's what I'm hoping for, just a big love fest you know.

''And I guess, with 31 years' worth of songs and what's come to light with the greatest hits album is that it's all of our histories.''