Amid the news that the Australian singer has split from fiance Joshua Sasse there’s been a silver lining, as it’s been confirmed Kylie has signed a deal with label BMG.

She posted a snap of herself at the company’s office on Instagram on Thursday (02Feb17) with the caption, “#lovers ... So happy to announce my new record label is BMG. I promise you will have my heart and soul in this next record.”

“Great to meet the new team at BMG!!” she wrote alongside a second photo of herself seemingly leaving the building.

And BMG’s President Alexi Cory-Smith has also hinted at what fans can expect from the Can’t Get You Out of My Head hitmaker, noting that Kylie, 48, will be heading back to her musical roots.

“We want to make a great, big, classic Kylie pop record,”she told Music Week. “Thirty years she’s been in the business, and she’s better than ever before. There’s so many different opportunities and with our reach into multi-media the possibility of making a documentary or book with her – it’s all possible. She’s just the ultimate artist.”

Recording a new album is bound to take the star’s mind off her breakup from Joshua, who she met in the summer of 2015 and became engaged to in February 2016.