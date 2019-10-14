Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue has written festive number 'Every Christmas Day' for Finnish star Saara Aalto's upcoming EP 'Fairytale'.
The Finnish pop star - who shot to fame after becoming a finalist on 'The X Factor' in 2016 - has revealed the 'Golden' singer gave her the festive track, 'Every Christmas Day', which she teased is ''very, very catchy'', for her EP 'Fairytale'.
Speaking on Dan Wootton's talkRADIO show, Saara said: ''We met on 'The X Factor'.
''We sang together and she was so nice. I've been working with her producer and that's how it happened.
''It's amazing ... it's very, very catchy. It's gonna be really fun.''
The festive mini album will be released on November 29.
Meanwhile, Saara revealed earlier this year that she was planning to pen songs with Faye Tozer of Steps.
The singer supported the 'Tragedy' hitmakers on their tour last summer and said the pair discussed hitting the studio once they were finished with 'Dancing on Ice', which ended in March, after they hit it off at the shows.
Saara said: ''On the tour we became friends and we are planning to do something together.
''She really wanted to write with me so hopefully that can happen in the near future.
''We were going to do it during the tour and we were really excited but then 'Strictly' happened for Faye and then 'Dancing On Ice' for me . . . so hopefully after that.''
The 32-year-old singer didn't say whether the material they plan to work on will be for herself or a new Steps record.
However, the latter are planning a follow-up to their 2017 comeback LP 'Tears on the Dancefloor' for 2020.
