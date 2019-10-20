Kylie Minogue has paid a touching tribute to her sister Dannii Minogue on her 48th birthday.
The Australian pop princess - who is two years older than her sibling - took to Instagram on Sunday (20.10.19) to wish the former 'X Factor' judge a happy birthday and to share her favourite memories from their childhood, whilst she gushed about how ''fortunate'' they and their 49-year-old brother Brendan were to have such a loving family around them.
The 'Love At First Sight' hitmaker captioned a studio snap of the pair: ''Happy, HAPPY birthday to my lil sis @danniiminogue ... My mind floods with so many memories - from making fun and games out of nothing when we were little, our connecting wardrobes when we were teens (imagine!!! ), all the hours you put in to work at such a young age and you, me and our brother Brendan all being so fortunate to have our family and each other. I could go on and on!!! In short, I love you and I'm so proud of you Mama!!! Happy birthday! (sic)''
Meanwhile, Dannii recently admitted she felt ''broken'' after her time on 'The X Factor'.
The singer and television personality worked as a judge on the UK version of the talent show between 2007 and 2010 and said she was ''so unhappy'' on the show that she felt completely deflated.
She said: ''I get that it is a TV show, it is entertainment, there is quite a game involved with the business but you have to be fair and it just got to the point where I was so unhappy. I was not at breaking point, I was broken. There were a lot of people conspiring to make that happen and it brought a lot of people enjoyment to see me so under the pump.''
Dannii feels social media being around has ''changed everything'' as it gives celebrities a ''right to reply'' about everything, insisting she wouldn't have continued in the spotlight without it.
She added ''Social media giving people the chance to have their say and have their right of reply really changed everything.
''Had those things not happened there is no way I would have ever continued to work in the public eye.''
