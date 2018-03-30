Kylie Minogue isn't in a ''rush'' to find love.

The 'I Should Be So Lucky' hitmaker has had a string of failed romances in the past and whilst she knows love is ''worth'' the effort, she admits it can be a ''minefield''.

She said: ''I'm not in a rush. I just think it's hard full stop to meet someone where you both have the same feelings for each other. It's a minefield. But it's definitely worth it. Right now, I'm just fine. Let's say.''

Kylie split from fiancé Joshua Sasse last year and has come to terms with their break up as she knows they were just ''not meant to be together''.

She added: ''Honestly, once I was on my own it was better. We just were not meant to be together. You try to do your best even if somehow you kind of know you're lying to yourself and you're lying to other people because you're trying to make something work because it's supposed to work. But actually you're better off, just if you can find the honesty within ­yourself. It definitely helps to have good friends around and family that can look you in the eye and go, 'We're glad we've got your back.'''

And the 49-year-old singer doesn't know if she'll ever tie the knot one day but says she was never really ''dreaming'' about walking down the aisle anyway.

Speaking in the The Dan Wootton Interview podcast, she shared: ''I can honestly say ... I wasn't dreaming about walking down the aisle in a wedding dress.

''I really was not. Who knows if that's part of my story? But maybe I'm just a little bit unconventional.''