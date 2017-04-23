Kylie Minogue is still ''not at peace'' with having breast cancer.

The 48-year-old singer was diagnosed with the disease in 2005 and though she has had the all-clear for over 10 years after undergoing a partial mastectomy and gruelling chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment, she admits it still has an impact on her life.

She said: ''When I reached my 10-year mark, I burst into tears.

''[I spoke about my diagnosis because] I felt people needed to know something, but no one knows the whole story. It's a lengthy process and it affects everything. Some days, I'm still not at peace with it. I go, 'Dammit, I wish I could just wear what I used to wear and not...'

''It changes a lot of things. It breaks my heart to think about what my family had to go through.''

Though the 'Wow' singer doesn't like looking back on that time in her life, she was very thankful for having the support of her family, and her mum Carol even accompanied her when she returned to touring in November 2006, just nine months after being given the all-clear.

She told Weekend Australian magazine: ''[My mum] loved it. Oh God, I don't even want to go back there, but she was with me for most of it and my dad would come over when he could. Even that, separating my parents for long periods of time, that's not easy on them. We are a famously tight-knit family.''

When she isn't working, Kylie - who is single after splitting from fiance Joshua Sasse - relaxes when she knows she is ''safe'' from prying eyes.

Asked what she does to let off steam, she said: ''Just quiet, feeling safe in my environment -- safe at home, or someone else's home, safe where there's no one with their phones, you don't have to have your eyes darting around the whole time.''