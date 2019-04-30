Kylie Minogue admits that her late ex-lover Michael Hutchence ''opened up a whole new world'' for her ''based around pleasure''.

The 50-year-old singer has opened up about her relationship with the INXS rocker - who passed away in 1997 at the age of 37 - in a new film about the musician, entitled 'Mystify: Michael Hutchence', which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York last week.

And Kylie - who left her former 'Neighbours' co-star Jason Donovan for Hutchence - has revealed that the 'Need You Tonight' hitmaker had an ''insatiable curiosity'' for ''all the good things in life'' and introduced her to all the same pleasures.

Speaking in the upcoming documentary, she said: ''Sex, love, food, drugs, music, travel, books, you name it, he wanted to experience it.

''As his partner I got to experience a lot of that as well. If you're a sensual being, all of your senses need stimulation. He definitely awakened my desire for things in my world. He had insatiable curiosity, all the good things in life and some the bad.

''He opened up a whole new world for me. A lot of it was based around pleasure, let's face it. It felt loving, yet sad, but was probably doomed.''

Kylie flew from Japan to New York in 1991 to end their two-year whirlwind romance, and her words resulted in him collapsing on ''all fours crying'', however, to this day she still will not say what prompted the break-up.

She said: ''He was on all fours on the floor crying. I didn't know what to do, I didn't know what was happening. I just know he was a broken man.''

The 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' chart topper went on to admit she stayed ''hurt'' for a ''long time'' following the pair's split.

She continued: ''I'd never seen any man like that before. I left pretty confounded and destroyed and knew that was it. He broke my heart. I have to confess that the hurt stayed for quite a long time.''

Shortly after the break-up, Michael embarked on a new romance with supermodel Helena Christensen, and later suffered brain damage and a fractured skull when he was knocked ''unconscious'' to the ground by a taxi driver, when the couple travelled to Denmark in 1992.

Helena said: ''He was unconscious and there was blood coming out of his mouth and ear. I thought he was dead.

''We got to the hospital and he woke up and was aggressive. They were trying to make him stay but he was physically pushing them away.''

The 'Never Tear Us Apart' rocker and Christensen broke off their relationship in 1995, and he went on to date Paula Yates after first meeting her when he was interviewed by the presenter on Channel 4 TV show 'The Big Breakfast'.

Paula - who had daughters Peaches, Fifi and Pixie with former husband Bob Geldof - began an affair with the singer and the couple later had their own daughter, Tiger, 21.

Paula tragically died of a heroin overdose in 2000 at the age of 41.