Kylie Minogue insists she isn't ''lonely'' despite being single.

The Australian pop megastar has opened up about her split from fiancé Joshua Sasse last February, and how she is moving on from the end of the relationship after having a ''nervous breakdown''.

Speaking to Stellar magazine, she said: ''I'm not sitting at home crying. I'm single, but not lonely. I never thought I would get married. Then I did a swerve.''

The 'Dancing' hitmaker - who got engaged to the actor in 2016 - admits that the pair simply realised they were two different people, and Kylie now believes that marriage is ''not for her''.

Speaking about their brief engagement, she said: ''That's what people do, they get engaged. I thought maybe that's where I've been going wrong ... I don't know that marriage is for me.

''It was a great beginning. And it just went too fast, too soon. Eventually we realised that we were cut from different cloths. It wasn't right.''

The 49-year-old star says it was not easy getting through the period after their break-up, however, working on her new album, 'Golden', helped her to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

She added: ''But in the period of trying to figure that bit out, that wasn't easy.

''By the time 2017 really got going and I was back in the studio, I was so relieved to regain my sense of self and meet exciting, new people and make new music; the future looked bright, that's all I can say.''

Kylie previously admitted the studio was a ''great escape'' for her.

She said: ''Making this album was a kind of saviour. The end of 2016 was not a good time for me. So when I started working on the album in 2017 it was, in many ways, a great escape. I was quite fragile when I started work on it but being able to express myself in the studio made quick work of regaining my sense of self - writing about various aspects of my life, the highs and lows, with a real sense of knowing and of truth. And irony. And joy. If there's one love that will always be there for you, it's music. Well, it is for me, anyway.''