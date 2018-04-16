Kylie Minogue insists she is ''very happily single'' and doesn't need a man to validate her life.

The 49-year-old pop megastar split from her actor fiancé Joshua Sasse, 30, last year amid allegations he was unfaithful.

However, Kylie insists she's moved on from the break-up and is feeling great being on her own.

In an interview on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she said: ''Literally, that's been and gone but I appreciated everyone's kind thoughts. That does seem like another life. I really just built up, regained my sense of self, I was like, 'Oh yeah this is me, this is who I am.' ''

The 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' hitmaker is adamant that her new album 'Golden' is not about the separation, but about moving forward in her life.

She added: ''I was very happily single when I wrote them [the tracks]. Like, very happily single. The grass is always greener isn't it? You know. It isn't, we tend to think it is. Honestly, it's just not [a break-up album] - what it became about was me and my life and where I am in my life and the lessons I've learnt.''

Kylie began dating 'Galavant' actor Joshua in late 2015 and they got engaged just a few months later. But last February the actress and singer confirmed they had separated.

It followed a series of failed romances for Kylie who dated French actor Olivier Martinez, 52, from 2003 to 2007 and Spanish model Andres Valencoso, 40, from 2008 to 2013.

The 'I Should Be So Lucky' singer - who will turn 50 next month - also admitted in the chat that she works hard to keep her age-defying looks.

She said: ''It takes a team [to look like this], I can tell you. I don't roll out of bed like this!''

Sharing the secrets of her youthful complexion Kylie said: ''This is going to sound like a boring infomercial ... Tips would be sunblock, cleanse with a cloth, like a muslin ... I always take my makeup off, I've been wearing make-up for work for a long, long time. A good dermatologist if you've got time to go and have some treatments.''