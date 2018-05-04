Kylie Minogue says she has not failed at love.

The 49-year-old pop megastar - whose most recent heartbreak came when she split from 30-year-old actor fiancé Joshua Sasse last year - insists that marriage has never been her goal, taking second place to her dazzling music career.

Speaking to Graham Norton for Radio 2's 'Kylie Minogue from A-Z', she said: ''My love life is often painted as being a failure and I don't think of it that way.

''Yeah, there's not that postcard moment but, is that for everyone? Is that for me?''

Discussing marriage, Kylie added: ''It was never that goal that I felt like I had to reach.''

But the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker - who turns 50 at the end of this month - accepts the marriage question will follow her around, ''probably forever''.

Kylie began dating 'Galavant' actor Joshua in late 2015 and they got engaged just a few months later. But last February the actress and singer confirmed they had separated, amid allegations he was unfaithful.

It followed a series of failed romances for Kylie who dated French actor Olivier Martinez, 52, from 2003 to 2007 and Spanish model Andres Valencoso, 40, from 2008 to 2013. Other famous boyfriends have included 'Neighbours' co-star Jason Donovan and the late musician Michael Hutchence.

Kylie recently admitted she was ''deluded'' into thinking that her relationship with Joshua would work out.

She said: ''I think we all know that things were not going great in my relationship, but, you know, when you're kind of deluded and you're thinking maybe, maybe ... maybe this needs saving. Turns out, it didn't.''

But the 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' singer has also insisted she is very happy to be single.

Speaking of her new album 'Golden' she said: ''I was very happily single when I wrote them [the tracks]. Like, very happily single. The grass is always greener isn't it? You know. It isn't, we tend to think it is. Honestly, it's just not [a break-up album] - what it became about was me and my life and where I am in my life and the lessons I've learnt.''