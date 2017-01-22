Kylie Minogue enjoys ''doing nothing''.

The 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' hitmaker - who is engaged to actor Joshua Sasse - is looking forward to taking some time off until the end of the month.

She told the Mail's You magazine: ''I am about to disappear for the whole of January ... I've made no plans at all. When I work, every minute of my life is planned out and I've been working nonstop for months, so my ultimate luxury is to make no plans at all. I might go abroad, I might stay at home.

''All I know is there is nothing in the diary for January. After everything I've been through, I've learnt to appreciate being happy in the moment. I'm good at doing nothing. I certainly hope [he'll be there]. It wouldn't be much fun without him. Any chance we get to have time together we take it. We are still in the romantic stage.''

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old singer previously admitted she wants things to ''settle down'' in 2017.

She explained: ''I've had a lot of great moments in 2016, it's been a bit crazy. I hope that in 2017 things settle down. I'd love to make a new pop album and go on tour. I'm also thinking - by popular demand - of bringing back my lingerie line.''

The couple spent their first Christmas together with their friends in Europe but Kylie still longs to celebrate the festive holiday in Australia once again.

She shared: ''I haven't had an Aussie Christmas in a long while. My favourite memories are of when I was nine-years-old and summers seemed to go on for eternity.

''We lived in the outer suburbs and had an above-ground swimming pool in the back yard. It was 40 degrees, but we'd still be cooking a roast turkey.''