Kylie Minogue is back in the studio.

The Australian pop superstar has sparked speculation she's started recording vocals for her much-awaited 14th studio album as the 48-year-old beauty has taken to social media to share a picture of her microphone.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: ''So, yeah...... this is happening (sic)'', along with the microphone emoji.

The 'Locomotion' singer has a lot of things she wants to achieve with her professional life over the next year as she previously revealed she wants to make a follow-up to 2014's 'Kiss Me Once'.

Before the festive period, she said: ''I'd love to make a new pop album and go on tour.''

And the 'I Should Be So Lucky' hitmaker is reportedly set to sign a new record deal with BMG UK.

The blonde beauty - who parted ways with Jay Z's Roc Nation management company in 2015 following a series of professional disappointments - is said to be planning to join her former Parlophone boss Jamie Nelson at the label, following a frantic bidding way.

The Sun reported that Universal were also keen to get Kylie to sign to them for her comeback but the star opted for BMG UK because of her previous working relationship with Jamie.

Kylie's last album under-performed in the charts and she was reportedly also disappointed that many promised sponsorship deals and endorsements never materialized so she has decided to make a break from Jay Z's company last year.

A source said at the time: ''The deal just didn't work out for either side and she thinks they didn't ever understand her as an artist. Her last album was nowhere near as successful as she hoped. She now wants go in a different direction.''

Kylie's contract with Jay Z's firm - which is home to stars such as Rihanna, Calvin Harris and Shakira - ended after the Australian leg of her 'Kiss Me Once' tour.

Kylie is looking to reclaim her crown as queen of dance pop and wants to build on the success of the single 'Right Here, Right Now' which she recorded with legendary Italian producer Giorgio Moroder.

The source explained: ''Kylie's got new music ready to go that she's made with Nile Rodgers, Disclosure and Giorgio. She wants to take more control of her career. Kylie's also keen to do more acting. She has signed with a big name agent in the US.''