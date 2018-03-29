Kylie Minogue has ''a lot of voices'' in her head.

The 'Dancing' singer suffers from anxiety and when she's gripped by negative thoughts, she takes a few minutes to relax and have a cup of tea.

She said: ''There are a lot of voices in my head. I guess part of that is our brains, they're problem solvers, tick tick tick tick tick...

''[When I'm feeling anxious] I put the kettle on and make a cup of tea...

''But if I knew the answer I would do it and I would have no anxiety.

''They say that the fast track to happiness is gratitude and it's true, just think that thought.''

The 49-year-old star believes would ''benefit'' from counselling but she doesn't enjoy opening up to professionals, so has come up with an alternative way to combat her feelings.

She told Attitude magazine: ''There's enough discussion in my head. I probably would benefit from [counselling] but I don't really like it.

''My 98-year-old grandma said years ago, 'What you need to is lie flat, and you put your arms up and you just lie like that for 10 minutes'. And she's so right, so I will.

''On a video day, during lunch I'll go, 'Right, phone off, dim the lights,' and try and just be still.''

Kylie's latest album, 'Golden', was written after she split from fiance Joshua Sasse last year but she insisted it isn't a heartbreak record.

She said: ''I'm not writing from a place of heartbreak. I was a bit broken, I wasn't feeling very strong at a certain point, and we've all been there, we know what that's like. But I tend to bounce back pretty quickly, I'm pragmatic about stuff.

''It's looking rationally, with heart, with humour, to where I'm at... I hope you can feel on the album there's no blame, I'm not hanging on to anything. I'm just taking a really good look at where I think I am in my life.''