Kylie Minogue had a ''nervous breakdown'' after her split from fiancé Joshua Sasse.

The 'Dancing' hitmaker has spoken candidly about their break-up last February, and how she needed to get away from the situation for a short time, by travelling to Thailand for just six days to spend time with her girlfriends.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, she admitted: ''I just wanted to stop.

''I knew I needed to heal my ... My physical system was compromised. I think it's called a nervous breakdown.''

Asked how long she was there, she said: ''Six days.''

When the interviewer said they thought she was going to say six months, Kylie said: ''Oh God, no! Six days are for ever. I think I reacted pretty quickly. I can take a nose dive pretty fast, but I won't stay there long. I'm too practical.''

The is positive about the future, despite initially feeling like she never wants to start a relationship again.

She admitted: ''I went through all the motions of 'This is what people do.

''And it wasn't the right union. I've never been that woman, that girl who dreams of walking down the aisle.

''You dust yourself off and you go through that period of 'Never again. Not going to do it.'''

The 49-year-old singer says that she likes the idea of being in love, but has loved having time for herself.

She said: ''I love romance and I love to feel in love or be in love.

''I probably will do it. What's going to happen? Will it work? Probably won't work. Might work.

''I'll give it a try.

''All these questions! I don't think it really matters what age you are [after a break-up], but at my age you do go, 'What now?'

''Although I'm not that bothered right at the minute, I'm enjoying being ... how can I say this? Being fully within myself.''

And the former 'Neighbours' star says she wants to move on from talking about her 30-year-old actor ex.

She said: ''I really don't want to talk about it much because I don't think it's fair on him.

''I'm beyond that story.''