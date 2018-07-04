Kylie Minogue is set to go on tour with The Muppets later this month.

The 'Especially For You' hitmaker will join Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and Kermit the Frog at London's O2 Arena - their first ever live show outside of the US - for songs and sketches for the first of the two-night run starting on Friday, July 13.

But it won't just be the 50-year-old singer's face the audience will recognise as Doctor Who's David Tennant and Peter Davison will also being taking part in a Pigs in Space sketch, while comedian Kevin Bishop and Steps will be helping to add to the comedy.

Kermit said: ''We're thrilled and thankful to all these stars for joining us for The Muppets Take The O2. I'm sure the audience will have the time of their lives. And I promise that no celebrities will be harmed in the making of this once-in-a-lifetime event, so long as they don't get between Miss Piggy and the audience.''

Miss Piggy added: ''Moi's ­fabulous performance alone is worth coming for. But I am delighted so many of my ­famous friends are coming to join us, to entertain my fans and, of course, to give moi a standing ­ovation.''

It's not known whether Kylie's new boyfriend Paul Solomons will be there to support her while she's on stage but their relationship is certainly heating up as the blonde beauty shared a sweet shot of them smooching on Instagram last weekend.

Kylie was completely against getting married after she was left heartbroken by her fiance Joshua Sasse last year, but it seems Paul may have changed her mind.

She said recently: ''I'm so happy to be back on terra firma in that sense.

''So yeah, life's, I won't say a little bit, I'll say a lot, better. Life's great. Take that as you wish. Like, I might [get married one day], I might not. I did say, 'Maybe it's not for me.' But the other half is maybe. I don't know.

''It wasn't in that last scenario [with Joshua]. But who knows? I don't know.

''The thing I've said for years and years, even when I was probably doing press at 21 years old, is that I think I'll have a family -- I don't know if I'll ever get married, though. It's weird. I've done neither.''