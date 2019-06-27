Kylie Minogue has found ''true love''.

The 51-year-old singer has been dating GQ creative director Paul Solomons for over a year and she feels ''thankful and lucky'' to be in a relationship with such a caring man.

She said: ''Who says you can't be soppy and romantic later in life? Particularly when you find a good and true love.

''I feel even more thankful and lucky that I have this in my life now... I'm really being taken care of.''

The 'All the Lovers' hitmaker was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and though she ''hated'' the tough parts of her treatment - including undergoing a partial mastectomy and losing her hair - she thinks they have made her the person she is now.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''The lows, you hate them, but it is character building. I kind of hate saying that, but it's true.''

And Kylie is proud that mammogram screening increased by a third after she went public with her diagnosis because it feels ''good'' to know she's able to help others.

She said: ''I have people tell me to my face, 'Well I went to get checked and I'm now five years cancer free.'

''Everyone's story is different, but it's a good feeling to know that you've raised awareness and helped people.''

When it comes to her professional life, the former 'Neighbours' actress likes to be in charge.

She said: ''I like to be the boss... if anyone does anything stupid, they get the look.''

Kylie recently admitted that her life ''isn't all roses''.

When asked what goes in to being Kylie Minogue, the 'Love at First Sight' hitmaker said: ''[It] takes a lot of work, graft and insecurity - not always what the wrapped-up end product looks like. There have been times when I've thought, 'I just can't.' But you've got to take the knocks because they're always coming. It ain't all roses. But maybe otherwise it wouldn't be as sweet in the end.''