Kylie Minogue dumped a load of songs from her album because she thought they sounded ''too country.''

The 49-year-old singer released her 14th studio album 'Golden' last month but she has admitted, although she wanted to put a country spin on it, she felt like some of the tracks - which she recored in Nashville, Tennessee - were a little bit too overboard and she wanted to stick to her pop roots.

She explained: ''We did some songs in Nashville that were a step too far for me. I've learnt a lot about songwriting... having two weeks in Nashville, that changed so much for me.''

Tennessee is the home state of country legend Dolly Parton - one of Kylie's biggest inspirations - so the pop princess couldn't resist soaking up everything to do with the blonde bombshell during her stay.

Speaking to Australia's Vogue magazine, she said: ''I actually bought a great T-shirt in Nashville that said: 'What would Dolly do?' Because my love for her just grows and grows really.

''I've met her once and my hands ended up around her waist. I don't know why, I was so starstruck, I didn't really know what I was doing. It was before seeing her perform at the Hollywood Bowl, and it was the first time I'd seen her live and it was like seeing the light.''

Kylie's new album came just months after she was left devastated when she split from her fiance Joshua Sasse following allegations he was unfaithful, but she has admitted she was crushed for a while after.

She said recently: ''I try not to sound cheesy, but I am. I was not in a good place, I was in a place where I was kind of kidding myself. To be set free from that is so liberating. A little bit 'tail between my legs' at points. But I feel fortunate to be kind of racing, cantering, galloping towards 50 and feeling good about it.''