Kylie Minogue didn't think her Glastonbury performance was ''good enough''.

Despite setting the record for the most-watched festival performance on the BBC and getting rave reviews for her Sunday afternoon's legends slot in June, the 'Love At First Sight' hitmaker has admitted she thinks she could have done a ''better'' job, though she admitted she can be ''so hypercritical'' of herself.

Kylie told GQ magazine: ''My reaction was so at odds with the response and the reception it got.

''I hadn't done it as well as I wanted.

''I've always been so hypercritical.

''Was this supposed to be the pinnacle of my career? It's not good enough. I'm better than that.''

An average audience of 3.2 million watched her career-spanning set.

There was a peak of 3.9 million during closing numbers 'Dancing' and 'Spinning Around'.

Ed Sheeran's 2017 Glastonbury set had previously been the highest-rated, with 3.1 million viewers. The Australian pop superstar's Glastonbury performance was 14 years after she withdrew from a spot on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm due to her breast cancer diagnosis.

As the crowd cheered her, an emotional Kylie addressed her fans: ''I wished things were different - but life is what it is. We're all here in this moment.''

Meanwhile, the 'Especially For You' hitmaker has also opened up about worries about becoming a ''tribute act to herself''.

The 'Golden' singer admits she always feared how she would approach her career as it went on and she refuses to just keep singing her old hits.

Asked why it took her so long to get the credit she deserved, she said: ''Tall Poppy Syndrome. I have copped that always, forever ... I had to learn about that really early on. When I look back on some of those moments some of those interviews I had to do, were honestly hell. I am just really glad that I didn't give in. And I say give in, as opposed to give up because there's a big difference. Now I've reached a point where, I don't want to become a tribute act to myself. No way. No thank you. And maybe Glastonbury has allowed me to do what I love, which is wipe the slate clean.''

And the 51-year-old singer insists she has no ''master strategy'' for the next few years and is just seeing how things come in the next five or ten years.

She added:''I never really plan, there's no ﬁve-, ten-year master strategy, but I always think, 'I wonder what's round the corner?' Maybe I'll just take a peek. And to do that, to be in that position, you have to work. It's physical, it's emotional. That's what I would like people to understand. I don't want to be labelled a fighter. Maybe that's the wrong word. I'm just ... curious.''